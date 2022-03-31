Head-To-Head Analysis: Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) versus Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Veritex alerts:

84.3% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Veritex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Premier Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Veritex and Premier Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $374.89 million 5.13 $139.58 million $2.78 13.95 Premier Financial $323.54 million 3.38 $126.05 million $3.39 9.00

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Veritex and Premier Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 0 2 1 3.33 Premier Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Veritex currently has a consensus target price of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.45%. Premier Financial has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.08%. Given Veritex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Veritex is more favorable than Premier Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Veritex has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Veritex pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veritex has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Premier Financial has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Premier Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veritex and Premier Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 37.23% 10.94% 1.47% Premier Financial 38.96% 12.35% 1.68%

Summary

Veritex beats Premier Financial on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritex (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing. The company also provides interest rate swap services; and a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as mobile banking, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products and services consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 18 full-service branches located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and 10 full-service branches in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Premier Financial (Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company was founded in June 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.