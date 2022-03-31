Head-To-Head Analysis: Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exactus and General Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $2.07 million 135.98 -$9.46 million N/A N/A General Cannabis $5.93 million 7.71 -$7.68 million N/A N/A

General Cannabis has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Exactus and General Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Exactus has a beta of 4.21, meaning that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29% General Cannabis -149.64% -128.29% -46.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exactus beats General Cannabis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

General Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Operations, Cultivation, and Investments. The Operations segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations. This segment also provides sourcing and stocking services to cultivation, retail, and infused products manufacturing facilities. The Cultivation segment operates 17,000 square foot of licensed light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility. The Investments segment provides debt or equity capital to cannabis businesses through investing in businesses. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

