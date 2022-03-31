HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 169.66% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NMRD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,820. Nemaura Medical has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nemaura Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Nemaura Medical by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nemaura Medical by 6,528.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 49,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nemaura Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

