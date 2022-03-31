HC Wainwright Boosts Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Price Target to $28.00

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Vincerx Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,314. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth $84,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

