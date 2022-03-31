Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.05

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 1925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 7.32%.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

