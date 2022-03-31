Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.27

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.74%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

