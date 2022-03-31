Harvest Finance Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $75.37 million and $18.02 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $111.92 or 0.00237329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012559 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 690,754 coins and its circulating supply is 673,424 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

