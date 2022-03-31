Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $77.17

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.17 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 71.60 ($0.94). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 74.75 ($0.98), with a volume of 13,131 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile (LON:HHV)
