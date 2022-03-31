HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HONE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of HONE opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $723.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. Analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $705,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755 in the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

