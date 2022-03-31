Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.94. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HVRRY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($217.58) to €191.00 ($209.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($160.44) to €145.70 ($160.11) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($203.30) to €188.00 ($206.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.