Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,573. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.00 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,271 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

