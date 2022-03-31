H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Up 52.8% in March

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,176,000 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 769,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
OTCMKTS HISJF remained flat at $$15.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. H.I.S. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.02.
H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H.I.S. (HISJF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.