H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $67.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.75. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $59.17 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

