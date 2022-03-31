Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.58% from the stock’s current price.

EVH has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

EVH stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 2.06. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $148,166.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,218. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

