GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GTBP stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 95,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,829. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.49. GT Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GT Biopharma by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GT Biopharma by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GT Biopharma by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

