GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of GTBP stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 95,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,829. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.49. GT Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $19.73.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
GT Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).
