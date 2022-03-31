GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading Up 11.4%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 68,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,331,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

The company has a market cap of $593.08 million, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.