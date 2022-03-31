Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.94

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 417502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFF. StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.26. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Griffon by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

