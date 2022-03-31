Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Trading Up 1.5%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) was up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135.77 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 135.25 ($1.77). Approximately 602,925 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 400,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.25 ($1.75).

The stock has a market cap of £610.79 million and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Cathy Pitt bought 894 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £1,189.02 ($1,557.53).

