GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Gap Down to $5.35

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.18. GreenTree Hospitality Group shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 101 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on GreenTree Hospitality Group from $13.50 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $543.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85.

GreenTree Hospitality Group ( NYSE:GHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 609,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 318,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

