Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CMO Sells $23,100.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) CMO Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $23,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 18th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $16,500.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $15,840.00.
- On Friday, March 4th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $16,170.00.
- On Friday, February 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $17,820.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $22,440.00.
Shares of GNLN opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $6.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.
Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
