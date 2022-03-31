Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.83

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and traded as high as $53.90. Gravity shares last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 10,603 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gravity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $357.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gravity by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gravity by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

