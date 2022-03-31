Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.83

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and traded as high as $53.90. Gravity shares last traded at $51.38, with a volume of 10,603 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gravity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $357.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.17.
About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)
Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.
