Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Grand City Properties stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.32. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

