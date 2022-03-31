Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Grand City Properties stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.32. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.00.
Grand City Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
