Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.68

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as high as C$2.08. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$2.02, with a volume of 2,083,524 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$742.74 million and a P/E ratio of 13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.22.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

