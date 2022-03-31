Goldcoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.56 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $5,739.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00278753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001497 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001380 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,940,481 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

