Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.59

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 18570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.
GOGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.99.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Gogo by 67,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gogo by 484.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Gogo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter valued at $2,465,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Gogo by 38.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.
About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
