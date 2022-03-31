Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.59

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 18570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

GOGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Gogo by 67,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gogo by 484.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Gogo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter valued at $2,465,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Gogo by 38.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

