GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in March

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 197.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GMO Internet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

GMO Internet stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. GMO Internet has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $33.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74.

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

