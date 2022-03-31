GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GLYC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,209. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.85.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
