GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

GLYC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,209. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.85.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 253.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,477 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the third quarter worth about $352,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 121.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 272,931 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1,284.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 636,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

