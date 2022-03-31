Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $102.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.23. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

In related news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $652,111.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Globe Life by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

