Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Trading Down 1.4%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.46. 59 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 395.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

