Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Down 29.4% in March

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period.

Get Global X Health & Wellness ETF alerts:

BFIT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.37. 5,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.