Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.69. Approximately 5,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,296,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

Several research analysts have commented on GSL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

