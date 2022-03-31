Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSL opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $30.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

