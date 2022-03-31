Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ SELF traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,344. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global Self Storage by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

