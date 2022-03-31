Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.
Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.