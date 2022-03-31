Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

