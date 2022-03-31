Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.79.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 38,472 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

