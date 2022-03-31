Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,746. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 1.47. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Glaukos by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Glaukos by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 500,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 109,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Glaukos by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

