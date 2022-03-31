Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $60.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.80 million and the lowest is $59.32 million. Glaukos posted sales of $67.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $270.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.88 million to $270.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $306.15 million, with estimates ranging from $302.48 million to $310.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NYSE:GKOS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 225,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,746. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.