Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.38

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 2567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Glatfelter in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a market cap of $555.17 million, a PE ratio of 80.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $334.46 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 350.02%.

In related news, Director Bruce Brown acquired 3,750 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

