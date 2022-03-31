Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

NASDAQ GTLB traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,748. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $991,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.