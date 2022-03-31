Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

DNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. 1,007,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,409,632. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

