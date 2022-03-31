Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,840,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 18,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.35.
In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GILD stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,220,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,342,630. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
