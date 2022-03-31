Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.66. 8,613,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,342,630. The company has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.95.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.