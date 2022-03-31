Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Cut to C$64.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GIL has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a C$51.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.11.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down C$0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$48.04. 62,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$37.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total transaction of C$2,035,892.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,729,083.30.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

