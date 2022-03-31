Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $501.50 million, a P/E ratio of -177.36 and a beta of 0.22.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.
About Gilat Satellite Networks (Get Rating)
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.
