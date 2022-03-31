Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.76. 1,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,672. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 120.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,765,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 340,352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,209,000 after acquiring an additional 169,602 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

