George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $113.71

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.71 and traded as high as $124.00. George Weston shares last traded at $124.00, with a volume of 250 shares.
Several research firms recently commented on WNGRF. TD Securities boosted their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46.
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
