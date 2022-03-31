Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,020,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,089,000 after buying an additional 73,757 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 35.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE GPC opened at $128.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.