General Electric (NYSE:GE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

NYSE:GE opened at $94.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.74.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in General Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

