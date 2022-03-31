General Electric (NYSE:GE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.
NYSE:GE opened at $94.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in General Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About General Electric (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
