General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Lifted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $244.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.61 and its 200-day moving average is $210.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $179.85 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

