Genaro Network (GNX) One Day Volume Tops $1.03 Million

Genaro Network (GNX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $12.68 million and $1.03 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00036728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00106664 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

